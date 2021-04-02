Roads reopen after roughly 25 protesters walk onto Downtown Connector, GSP says

Police say the group scattered when they arrived but about 11 have been detained.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they have detained members of a group of protesters who allegedly walked onto the Downtown Connector on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the department, Senior Officer TaSheena Brown, said police responded to the southbound side of I-75/I-85 near Andrew Young International Boulevard where they said the protest group had entered the expressway.

Police said that when their officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers arrived, protesters scattered to different areas. However, the Georgia State Patrol reports that 11 out of the roughly 25 protesters have been detained and the expressway has since reopened after a five-minute disruption.

It's unclear specifically what this particular group was protesting. However, a protest was scheduled at the John Lewis Memorial on nearby Auburn Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

That protest was in regard to the reinstatement of officers Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter who had been fired after two college students were detained; the incident was caught on camera in 2020. The terminations were reversed after a civil service board found that the city didn't follow proper protocol in firing them.

The officers, who appealed their terminations, said they were acting off information that there was a gun in the pair's car after an officer reportedly yelled there was one. They said they used the tasers in self-defense because they were in fear for their lives. No gun was ever found in the car.