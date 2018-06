ATLANTA -- One person was injured in a dramatic motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon that was captured on video by an NBC Dateline crew.

The accident happened around 7:15 pm, according to police, on I-75 south near Fulton Street, near Georgia State Stadium, the site of the former Turner Field.

The driver was taken to Grady hospital and was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police are still investigating what happened.

