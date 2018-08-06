ATLANTA -- Employees and visitors are being evacuated from a midtown high-rise due to a possible electrical fire.

Atlanta Fire Rescue reports they were called to the Peachtree Summit Federal Building at 401 Peachtree Street and are getting people out as their high-rise assignment investigates the possible cause.

Fire spokesperson Sgt. Cortez Stafford said the fire appears to have started in the basement. He said there were injuries but that they were not directly related to the fire itself. One was taken to the hospital due to a knee injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

*ALERT* @ATLFireRescue on scene at Peachtree Summit Federal Building. 401 Peachtree St. Evacuation in progress due to possible electrical #fire. Full high-rise assignment on scene investigating. #IvanAllen pic.twitter.com/RPpo6makCz — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 8, 2018

