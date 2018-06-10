ATLANTA -- Hundreds of people were expected to gather in Woodruff Park in opposition to the anticipated ratification of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court on Saturday.

Organizers said the rally was planned in response to the anticipated Senate vote which came a day after two pivotal senators -- Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia -- who many had hoped would vote against Kavanaugh, both pledged support for him.

Remarks by Collins and Manchin were in stark contrast to statements by another senator thought to be one of those whose vote would be crucial in the back-and-forth battle over Kavanaugh's nomination and ratification, Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Murkowski gave a resounding "no" vote to Kavanaugh on Friday,

► RELATED | Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation

Demonstrators across the nation began to rally against the Kavanaugh nomination, first on Capitol Hill, then in locations across the nation, promising to make their voices heard in the streets and at the ballot boxes in November.

► MORE | Kagan, Sotomayor: Viewing the Supreme Court at politically divided hurts its legitimacy

In Atlanta, demonstrators announced a rally assembling at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta at 10:30, before marching to the Russell Federal Building. Members of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Care in Action, Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, NARAL Georgia and other grassroots organizations said they would be participating in the march and rally.

The Senate vote to ratify Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court was expected later in the day on Saturday.

© 2018 WXIA