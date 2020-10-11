GBI identifies second person killed during King Von shooting in Atlanta

The agency also corrected previous reports that there were three people killed.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is providing more information about the shooting that left Chicago rapper, King Von, dead in Atlanta on Friday. The agency is also correcting some of the information it previously released.

Authorities initially said King Von, also known as 26-year-old Dayvon Bennett, was one of three people killed in a shooting that also injured three others. On Monday night, the agency said that only two of the six victims had been killed. They also identified the second victim as 34-year-old Mark Blakely of Chicago.

The agency has yet to confirm whether or not any of the victims were injured or killed by police gunfire as their independent investigation into the officers' use of force continues.

So far, Atlanta Police has said that their investigation appeared to show that the rapper was shot during the initial shooting before police arrived.

The initial shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Friday near the Monaco Hookah Lounge at 255 Trinity Avenue, according to police. A preliminary investigation showed that Bennett and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge where they were approached by two men in the parking lot.

The GBI said the two groups started to argue with each other and the incident soon erupted in gunfire. An on-duty officer and an off-duty officer were in the area and rushed to the scene, find shots at two locations.