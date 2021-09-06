Two detained after man found with stab wound to neck in Downtown Atlanta

The victim was alert despite his injury. Police said the person responsible was female but haven't said whether she was a juvenile or adult.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say charges are anticipated after a man was found with a stab wound to the neck in Downtown Atlanta, Friday night.

Police said, in a statement, that they were called to the area of Auburn Avenue and Peachtree Street around 8:30 p.m. to reports a person had been stabbed. They arrived to find a male victim with a wound to the neck, though police said he was "alert, conscious and breathing" when they arrived.

Based on their preliminary findings, investigators believe that the stabbing victim was having an argument with a male and female at the location that turned into a fight. Police said it was during this fight that the female stabbed the victim.

Police have since detained her and the male who was with her. Authorities haven't said whether they were adults or juveniles.

Police suggested that they anticipate charges being filed but haven't yet elaborated on what those could be or who will face them as their investigation continues.