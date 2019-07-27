ATLANTA — A man was wounded in a shooting in downtown Atlanta late Friday evening, police said.

According to Atlanta Police Investigator James H. White III, police officers responding to a person shot call near the corner of Baker Street and Peachtree Street at about 10:50 p.m., Friday, discovered a man with apparent gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen.

Investigators said he was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The police investigation remains ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES |

Man in ICE custody dies in Georgia, government says

New case of Legionnaires' disease with ties to Sheraton hotel discovered

Judge could order Georgia to use paper ballots this fall

Deputies fend off dog while arresting several in north Georgia