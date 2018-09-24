ATLANTA — Police say a man walked away from an accident with minor injuries after his car fell over a parking garage fence in downtown, Monday.

Crews from the Atlanta Fire Department got the call just before 6 p.m.

According to Sgt. Cortez Stafford, a man's Hyundai went through the fence of a parking lot near the intersection of Marietta Street and Brady Avenue. It then fell onto the roof of a business before flipping over onto the ground.

Stafford said bystanders came to the man's aid and helped him out before paramedics got to him. The man was conscious when paramedics took him to the hospital with minor injuries. Stafford said the car appears to be totaled.

Marietta St @ Brady Avenue. Vehicle went through a fence and onto the roof of a business before flipping over. Driver was assisted out by bystanders. Patient being transported with minor injuries. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/5Yn0CSByOX — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) September 24, 2018

Crews are now working to determine what happened that led the man's car to go over the wall.

No other information was available.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story quoted authorities reporting the driver of the car was a woman. They later clarified that the driver was a man. This story has been updated to reflect that new information.

