ATLANTA — Protesters didn't hold back as they voiced concerns at Atlanta City Hall about the proposed Gulch redevelopment project.

The mayor's office tried to calm concerns about the project, which they paint as an opportunity for job creation that could help improve the affordable housing problem. But opponents aren't buying it.

At the beginning of the meeting, the rules were laid out. Attendees were to refrain from having side conversations, but many unleashed their outrage.

There was an outburst from protesters nearly 45 minutes into the meeting with screaming and shouting.

The city claimed the plan designates about 30 percent to affordable housing. Officials said the affordable housing will generate more money for them.

The textbook definition of is housing affordable to people making 80 percent of the area median income. Data from Invest Atlanta makes it a bit easier to understand. In Atlanta, rent for a one-bedroom unit can't cost more than $1,100. A two-bedroom is capped at $1,350, and a three-bedroom can't exceed $1,556.

"Possibly 30 percent inside the Gulch and 2,000 units minimum can come from trust fund,"Attorney Alvin Kendall said.

Many want to know if the community's voice will play a role in the decision.

"This is a dog and pony show," argued Vincent Fort. "We have not had the public hearing we ought to have when you're talking about $2 billion in taxpayer money. It makes it all the more important that we have engagement."

Others didn't believe the city will make good on the promises. A big concern was gentrification and long-time residents having now where to go. However, the city alleges there won't be a displacement issue.

They claim if the deal goes through, it could create more than 35,000 jobs.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed the skepticism.

"There are some who say this is not enough, and to them I say, revolution is not a one time event," she said.

