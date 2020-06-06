Watch Live: Saturday protests in Atlanta begin

Here is the latest.

ATLANTA — Demonstrations continue for the ninth day in a row across metro Atlanta, as part of a growing national movement in the wake of the death of yet another black American during an encounter with police.

The death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed on the ground and called for help, sparked a wave of continuous protests across the United States, including here in Atlanta, as Americans from all walks of life denounced the officer's actions and demanded immediate changes to policing.

Centennial Olympic Park has been the hub of the largest of the demonstrations, but several others have sprung up across Atlanta's sprawling suburbs, from Johns Creek, to Dacula, to Cumming, Marietta and beyond.

Though the protests are now well past the chaos that unfolded last weekend, a curfew remained for several days in the City of Atlanta until dawn. However, the curfew was lifted on Saturday.

For the last two nights, the protests in the city have ended without law enforcement having to use tear gas to clear the crowds at curfew, and Friday night's 8 p.m. curfew came and went with no arrests.

11Alive will provide updates on the demonstration throughout the night and will update this story as they develop.