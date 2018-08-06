ATLANTA -- A basement electrical fire at Atlanta's federal building has been extinguished, officials said Friday.

Employees and visitors were first evacuated from a midtown high-rise around 2 p.m. Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a statement they were called to the Peachtree Summit Federal Building at 401 Peachtree Street where they evacuated the building as crews investigated the cause.

Fire spokesperson Sgt. Cortez Stafford said the fire appeared to have started in the basement. An update from the department added that building engineers were aiding in their investigation.

Stafford said there were injuries but that they were not directly related to the fire itself. Other sources told 11Alive that one person was taken to the hospital due to a knee injury.

*UPDATE* Fire is out at this time. Contained to electrical panel. 1 female transported with non-fire related injuries. Building engineers assisting with situation. #AFRD — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 8, 2018

