Dozens of accused killers, rapists in Fulton County could be released due to backlog of cases

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to give an update Wednesday morning on whether she was able to secure indictments for dozens of accused killers and rapists.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Fulton County District Attorney's Office on Pryor Street.

There's been a huge backlog of cases the pandemic left the courtrooms shut down. If her office can't get through the backlog of cases, she says some of the possible violent offenders could get out on bond.

Robert James, the former district attorney for DeKalb County, explained how the process works.

"An attorney would file a motion for bond. And a judge, a superior court judge would have no choice but to grant bond," James explained. "There's a very good chance that there are some people if they have the means to make bond, and if the judge sets a bar under they can make, then, they will be they will be walking and, that's what our laws in Georgia dictate indict them within 89 days, or they will receive a bond."

Now, the 89 days are up for 51 murder defendants in Fulton County. Many of the cases, Willis says, she inherited from predecessors when she took office in January of 2021. The backlog includes 224 murder defendants who had yet to be indicted.

James told 11Alive that Willis needs a slew of resources to get all of those cases in on time.

"... puts tremendous pressure on a DA and DA'S office, because no one wants to see bad guys back out on the street. But at the same time, that has to be balanced against, the individual that's charged their right to due process, and their right not to sit in jail for extended periods of time," James went on to explain.