Dr. Christine King Farris to lie in state at Georgia's Capitol: A historic tribute

King Farris will lie under the Capitol Rotunda on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ATLANTA — Dr. Christine King Farris is set to lie in state at Georgia's Capitol on Friday, with a memorial service planned in the afternoon.

On July 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., King Farris will rest beneath the Capitol Rotunda. This esteemed recognition marks her as the fourth Black Georgian to receive this honor, according to a statement from the King Center. A memorial service is also scheduled to take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

King Farris, the elder sister of Martin Luther King, Jr., passed away last Thursday at the age of 95.

The King and Farris families previously announced additional memorial services, which started Tuesday, July 11, ending on Sunday, July 16. Each day will focus on different aspects of King Farris' career, faith, or legacy.

More about Dr. Christine King Farris

King Farris was one of the foundational influences in establishing both the King Center after her brother's assassination and what would become the Learning Resources Center at Spelman's Department of Education.

She was a Spelman educator, and director of the Learning Resources Center, for 56 years before retiring in 2014.

During the Civil Rights Movement, she participated in the landmark Selma to Montgomery March in 1965 and the March Against Fear in Mississippi the next year.

Born Sept. 11, 1927, she and younger brothers MLK and Rev. Alfred Daniel King were "three peas in a pod," according to a Spelman profile.