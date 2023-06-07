Dr. Christine King Farris to lie at Georgia Capitol

King Farris will lie under the Capitol Rotunda on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., her family announced Thursday.

ATLANTA — Dr. Christine King Farris will lie in state at Georgia's Capitol next Friday, her family announced.

King Farris will lie under the Capitol Rotunda on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service is also scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. She is the fourth Black American to receive the honor, a release from the King Center stated.

King Farris, the oldest sister of Martin Luther King, Jr., passed away last Thursday at the age of 95.

The King and Farris families previously announced additional memorial services, which will be held from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 16. Each day will reflect on either King Farris' career, faith or legacy.

More about Dr. Christine King Farris

King Farris was one of the foundational influences in establishing both the King Center after her brother's assassination and what would become the Learning Resources Center at Spelman's Department of Education.

She was a Spelman educator, and director of the Learning Resources Center, for 56 years before retiring in 2014.