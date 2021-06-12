Dr. Fauci receives Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award

People across the country started to learn about Fauci at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic. His leadership and scientific studies greatly expanded AIDS research and education.

"My career was really transformed in the summer of 1981 when I became aware of the first group of five young gay men who came up with this unusual and unprecedented disease, which a month later, another 26 gay men from Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City were identified with a bizarre disease characterized by immune suppression. That was the thing that changed my life," Fauci said.