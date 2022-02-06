Atlanta Public Schools mourns death of doctor killed in Tulsa shooting

Dr. Preston Phillips was a Frederick Douglass High School class of 1980 alum, according to the APS superintendent.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools is mourning the death of one of its alums, the doctor who was targeted this week in the killing of four people in a shooting at a hospital in Tulsa.

Dr. Preston Phillips, who also had degrees in organic chemistry and pharmacology from Emory University, was a Frederick Douglas High School class of 1980 graduate.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that the main target in the mass shooting that killed 4 at a hospital in Tulsa, OK this week is one of our #APSalumni, Dr. Preston Phillips, Frederick Douglass HS Class of 1980," APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring wrote on Twitter. "May your memory be a blessing, may this tragedy be our call to action."

I am deeply saddened to learn that the main target in the mass shooting that killed 4 at a hospital in Tulsa, OK this week is one of our #APSalumni, Dr. Preston Phillips, Frederick Douglass HS Class of 1980. May your memory be a blessing, may this tragedy be our call to action.💔 pic.twitter.com/DEoyQGVoxV — Dr. Lisa Herring (@DrLisaHerring) June 3, 2022

Preston Phillips was an orthopedic surgeon with an interest in spinal surgery and joint reconstruction, according to a profile on Saint Francis Health System's website.

The gunman called the clinic repeatedly complaining of pain and specifically targeted the doctor who performed the surgery, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.

Phillips was killed in the shooting, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and patient William Love, police said. The attack occurred on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, called Phillips a "consummate gentleman" and “a man that we should all strive to emulate.” He said the three employees who were killed were “the three best people in the entire world” and that they “didn’t deserve to die this way.”