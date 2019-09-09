ATLANTA — Dragon Con once again proved it's an economic powerhouse.

Atlanta's five-day pop culture, fantasy, sci-fi and gaming convention attracted a record 85,000 people for its 2019 celebration, according to the organization. The event also raised more than $110,000 for Dragon Con's 2019 charity, American Heart Association’s Georgia affiliate.

The turnout is a bump from 2018, which saw approximately 80,000 attendees — about the same as 2017's record gathering.

RELATED: 'The Cult of the Carpet' | An unusual bond unites these Dragon Con fans

The 2019 event, along with the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that drew near 72,000 fans, packed the city center with out-of-towners.

“Dragon Con 2019 was another terrific success," convention co-chair Rachel Reeves said in a news release. "For many of our fans and guests, Dragon Con gave them five days to escape the real world and embrace the things they love with friends from around the world."

