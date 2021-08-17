Dragon Con will require COVID-19 vaccination proof or negative test result

If an attendee plans to show a negative COVID-19 test, it must have been taken within 72 hours of arriving at the convention.

ATLANTA — Another popular Atlanta event will require its guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before they can attend.

Dragon Con organizers said in order for attendees to pick up their badges, they will have to show proof of one of the two requirements. If a guest plans to show a negative COVID-19 test, it must have been taken within 72 hours of arriving at the convention.

"The new guidelines arrive as the Delta variant is causing more COVID-19 cases worldwide, including “breakthrough” infections of vaccinated individuals," the news release said about the protocols.

Masks are also required to be worn while indoors at the convention as well.

“From the start, we have committed to hosting a convention that would help protect our fans from the spread of COVID while staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” said convention co-chair Rachel Reeves. “As the number of COVID related cases continues to climb, it becomes clear that we need to update our health and safety protocols in order to keep that commitment.”

Dragon Con is an internationally known science fiction, fantasy, and gaming convention. It kicks off Thursday, Sept. 2, and lasts until Monday, Sept. 6. Organizers announced a few months ago its return to be live and in-person in the fall. It will take place at five host hotels in Downtown Atlanta.

The virtual portion of the event, Dragon Con Goes Virtual, will also be back online.

Organizers said for the event's 35th year, the parade will be scaled back and closed to the public. Only Dragon Con badge holders will be able to watch in-person.

They are also encouraging fans- whether they are coming to the convention or staying at home, to get vaccinated.