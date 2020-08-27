Dragon Con goes virtual in 2020 due to pandemic

Dragon Con is slated to be held Labor Day weekend.

ATLANTA — One of the largest pop culture conventions that focuses on gaming, fantasy and science fiction will be a virtual one this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dragon Con is slated to be held Labor Day weekend. The event will feature cosplay, celebrity panels, 24-hour gaming, virtual vendor halls and more.

Organizers said this is the first time in 34 years that there won't be an in-person convention. Last year, the convention attracted a record 85,000 people. The event also raised more than $110,000 for Dragon Con's 2019 charity, American Heart Association’s Georgia affiliate.

“Our number one goal is to create the feeling that there is so much to do, that you can hardly decide where to spend your time,” convention co-chair Rachel Reeves said in a news release. “Even if we can’t get together in person, the magic that is Dragon Con is more needed today than ever before. No matter it’s form, Dragon Con is for everybody, where everybody is welcome and our differences are celebrated.”

Event planners said Dragon Con Goes Virtual will have three channels for programming. Video and tabletop gaming will be available 24-hours a day for the duration of the convention. Get more details about the convention on its website.