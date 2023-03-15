Driver arrested in deadly DeKalb County crash, Chamblee Police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story
A driver was arrested after one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County, Chamblee Police said.
The driver was traveling along Shallowford Road when they came upon another vehicle waiting to turn left onto Dresden Drive. Instead of stopping, the driver swerved into oncoming traffic.
The driver's Ford pickup truck crashed into the left side of an oncoming Honda Odyssey minivan. The minivan was then hit again, this time, by the sedan behind it.
The left side of the minivan was crushed, trapping the driver. They later died from their injuries, police said.
The driver of the pickup wasn't badly hurt while the driver of the sedan and their passenger suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck was arrested on several charges including:
- Vehicular homicide
- Failure to maintain lane
- Driving without a license
- Driving too fast for conditions
Chamblee Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.