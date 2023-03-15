Driver arrested in deadly DeKalb County crash, Chamblee Police say

The left side of the minivan was completely crushed in, trapping the driver in their car. They later died from their injuries, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story

A driver was arrested after one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County, Chamblee Police said.

The driver was traveling along Shallowford Road when they came upon another vehicle waiting to turn left onto Dresden Drive. Instead of stopping, the driver swerved into oncoming traffic.

The driver's Ford pickup truck crashed into the left side of an oncoming Honda Odyssey minivan. The minivan was then hit again, this time, by the sedan behind it.

The left side of the minivan was crushed, trapping the driver. They later died from their injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup wasn't badly hurt while the driver of the sedan and their passenger suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested on several charges including:

Vehicular homicide

Failure to maintain lane

Driving without a license

Driving too fast for conditions