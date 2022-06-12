Driver arrested after crashing car into Georgia Southern dorm, police say

A patrol officer said the driver sped past her. She then rushed to help the driver after he crashed into the Centennial Place dorms.

STATESBORO, Ga. — Statesboro Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he crashed his car into a Georgia Southern University dorm this past weekend. No one was hurt in the crash except for the driver who had minor injuries, officials said.

On Saturday, a patrol officer was on the way to respond to a separate call when she witnessed a dark Chevrolet Impala speed past her on Chandler Road.

That's when the officer turned around, activated her emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. By the time the officer was able to get behind the driver, the car crashed into the front entrance of the Centennial Place dorms.

The officer, along with the bystanders who witnessed the crash, quickly ran to help the driver.

Statesboro Police said the 21-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash. Once he was released, he was then taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

The driver faces the following charges: DUI, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, giving false information to law enforcement, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and adult seatbelt violation, according to Statesboro Police.