NORCROSS, Ga. — A Norcross intersection has been reopened after a train accident, police say.

It happened at Jones and Thrasher Streets Sunday evening.

Norcross Police said that a driver's car stalled out on the railroad tracks Sunday evening, leading to the accident.

The driver, police said, bailed out of the car and ran away, but was arrested a short time later for suspected DUI.

Police also arrested the driver for driving without a license and hit and run.

No one was injured, police said.

Police anticipated the intersection would remain closed for about two hours while crews work, but it is already reopened.