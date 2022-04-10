Driver arrested for pointing water bead gun, trying to evade LaGrange Police

Here are the details.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A driver has been arrested in LaGrange for pointing a water bead gun at someone and then trying to evade police.

LaGrange Police said in a release on Sunday that officers responded after receiving a call about a person with a gun. Officers caught up with a silver car and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver pulled into the Central Baptist Church parking lot, where an officer tried to approach him – demanding him to show his hands. The driver refused and took off, according to the police department.

Authorities said the driver ended up on private property – driving through a chain-link fence. The driver hit a second fence, got out of his car and tried to run away. An officer ran after him and he was taken into custody without further incident, LaGrange Police said.

After searching the driver's car, police found an Orbeez Splatball water bead blaster. The driver faces several charges including pointing a gun at another, criminal damage to property, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.