Witness assaulted by driver trying to leave hit-and-run in Douglas County, officials say

The driver of a Toyota Sequoia was driving “recklessly” before crashing into a guardrail and flipping over, troopers said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement was called to a hit-and-run in Douglas County that ended in an assault, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol.

It happened Sunday along I-20 near mile marker 39. Troopers determined that the driver of a Toyota Sequoia was driving “recklessly” before crashing into a guardrail and flipping over.

According to officials, the driver got out of the Sequoia and got into a sedan. As they were leaving the scene, they spotted a witness taking a picture of the sedan, the release said.

The driver of the Sequoia then got out of the car and assaulted the witness, the release added.

The hit-and-run caused all lanes of I-20 East to be closed for two hours.

Troopers investigated the crash, while Douglas County Deputies handled the assault case.