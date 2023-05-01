Witness assaulted by driver trying to leave hit-and-run in Douglas County, officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement was called to a hit-and-run in Douglas County that ended in an assault, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol.
It happened Sunday along I-20 near mile marker 39. Troopers determined that the driver of a Toyota Sequoia was driving “recklessly” before crashing into a guardrail and flipping over.
According to officials, the driver got out of the Sequoia and got into a sedan. As they were leaving the scene, they spotted a witness taking a picture of the sedan, the release said.
The driver of the Sequoia then got out of the car and assaulted the witness, the release added.
The hit-and-run caused all lanes of I-20 East to be closed for two hours.
Troopers investigated the crash, while Douglas County Deputies handled the assault case.
Officials have not released any other information about the driver or the crash.