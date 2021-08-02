Driver charged with DUI after rollover crash kills 2 passengers

Officers responded Sunday to the early-morning crash off Highway 316 East near Sugarloaf Parkway.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The driver police said was involved in wreck that killed two of his passengers has been charged with allegedly driving under the influence.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded Sunday to an early-morning crash off Highway 316 East near Sugarloaf Parkway around 6 a.m.

When they got there, they found a Chevrolet Malibu in a ditch in the median.

According to police, the Malibu left the roadway and hit an overhead sign post and a guardrail, which caused the car to roll.

Police said the two passengers of the car, who police are still working to identify, died at the scene. The driver, Christian Velasquez, was taken to a local hospital, and later released.

During the course of the initial investigation, police said they determined that Velasquez was driving under the influence. He was arrested and charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle 1st degree, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.