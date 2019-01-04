HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old driver suspected of driving drunk is facing charges after a passenger in his car died in a crash early Sunday morning.

Authorities say Justin M. Colon of Gainesville was speeding on Thompson Bridge Road around 3:30 a.m. when he lost control of his Mazda 3 near Fairmont Street and left the roadway. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Mazda hit several trees before flipping into another tree one final time.

Police said the impact killed 23-year-old Erika Marie Torres Rivera. Two other passengers - a 29-year-old and an 18-year-old - received minor injuries.

Colon now faces several charges, including DUI, first degree vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane. Authorities say more charges could be pending.

No other information was available.

This is one of multiple fatal accidents first responders handled over the weekend. A 19-year-old driver was killed in a fiery crash in Oconee County after careening into a tree. Sunday evening, another driver was killed - and two more hurt - after their car lost control and drove into a building.

