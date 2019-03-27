NORCROSS, Ga. — A driver crashed into a DMV located in Norcross Thursday, sending two people to the hospital.

Susan Sports, the public information officer for the Georgia Department of Driver Services told 11Alive that around 11 a.m., a driver in the parking lot, who was not taking a road test, slammed through a plate glass window.

The people who were transported did not have serious injuries, Sports said.

"We're just very grateful that all DDS driver examiners and our customers that were there at the time are okay," she added.

One person inside posted video on Instagram, which showed the damage immediately after the crash.

The location had to shut down for the remainder of the day.

Sports said to get an update on when that location will be back open visit the DDS website or social media page. You can also find additional locations on their website.