SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A car crashed into a South Fulton Kroger early Wednesday morning, according to the police department.

Officials said a silver Chevrolet crashed into the Kroger at 6055 Old National Hwy at 12:40 a.m. The driver then ran from the scene before officers arrived.

South Fulton Police are following up on leads to identify the driver and are still investigating the crash.