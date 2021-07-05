Driver critical after colliding with semi-truck while going wrong way on I-285

It's still not clear why the driver was going the wrong way down the highway.

ATLANTA — A driver is in critical condition early Friday morning after colliding with a semi-truck while going the wrong way on I-285 on Atlanta's Westside.

Not many additional details have yet been made available. It's not clear why the driver was going the wrong way, and it's not been determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police have not yet determined where the driver got onto the interstate.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries.