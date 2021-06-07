Scooter driver ejected, dies in 3-car collision

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Barrett Parkway at Macland Road on Sunday morning.
The accident was reported at around 9:51 a.m. Investigators report a man driving 2019 Piaggio BV350 scooter traveling south on Barrett Parkway ran a red light as it entered the intersection at Macland Road.
Investigators said the driver of the scooter crashed into a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan that was traveling east on Macland Road in the left lane. The Volkswagen then struck a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling east on Macland Road in the next lane, according to authorities.
The driver of the scooter, 32-year-old Jason Sklar of Marietta, was ejected and died at the scene, according to police
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 17-year-old passenger, and the driver of the Toyota were all taken to Cobb Hospital with minor injuries.
This crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.