Scooter driver ejected, dies in 3-car collision

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Barrett Parkway at Macland Road on Sunday morning.

The accident was reported at around 9:51 a.m. Investigators report a man driving 2019 Piaggio BV350 scooter traveling south on Barrett Parkway ran a red light as it entered the intersection at Macland Road.

Investigators said the driver of the scooter crashed into a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan that was traveling east on Macland Road in the left lane. The Volkswagen then struck a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling east on Macland Road in the next lane, according to authorities.

The driver of the scooter, 32-year-old Jason Sklar of Marietta, was ejected and died at the scene, according to police

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 17-year-old passenger, and the driver of the Toyota were all taken to Cobb Hospital with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.