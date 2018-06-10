A driver is in jail after a high-speed escape and fatal crash in Spalding County, Friday morning.

According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol, the driver was going about 90 miles per hour on Georgia Highway 16 near Griffin when he was noticed by a trooper heading the other way.

The report states the trooper initially decided to turn around and follow him, but ultimately didn't pursue given the driver's speed and the number of cars between them.

Authorities said the driver continued his run until he made it just west of Maloy Road where he side-swiped a car and slammed into a pickup truck going the other way.

The initial report states that a passenger in the truck, 46-year-old Wendy Boyd of Jenkinsburg, was killed in the crash and the driver of the side-swiped car was treated at a local hospital and released.

The driver, who was not injured, was taken to jail on unspecified warrants out of Spalding County.

