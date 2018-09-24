COBB COUNTY - Cobb County Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed after an accident on Church Road east of Harris Road.

Michael Dorsey, 51, of Smyrna, was killed while traveling east on Church Road approaching Tammy Lynn Drive on Sept. 19 at about 1:16 p.m.

A white 1994 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Patrick Durbin, 59, of Smyrna, was traveling west on Church Road approaching Harris Road. Police said the Chevrolet crossed into oncoming traffic on Church Road and collided with the motorcycle.

Dorsey died at the scene. Durbin suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

