COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is dead after their car crashed into a building, police said.

The crash happened Sunday evening in the 800 block of Veterans Memorial Highway, according to a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.

Police say two cars were heading westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when one of them went to change lanes. It resulted in a crash, however, and one of those cars was forced off the road, causing it to crash into a building.

The driver of the car who crashed into the building died at the scene, police say. A passenger in that car was taken to Grady Hospital with "serious injuries."

Meanwhile, the driver of the other car was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No other information, including the identities of the victims, was available.

