BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett Police have identified the driver of an SUV who was killed after the vehicle they were in struck a bus head-on.

Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the crash on Hamilton Mill Road near Pucketts Mill Road in unincorporated Buford.

Darwin McEntyre, 80, of Buford, lost control of his vehicle, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus, police said.

Investigators are looking in to the possibility that Darwin was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash. The final determination will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time, they said.

The Gwinnett County school bus was occupied by two adults, ages 47 and 25 as well as five elementary-aged children. The driver of the bus and the other adult complained of minor injuries but were not transported. None of the children were transported to the hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

2 killed after suspects crash head-on into another car during police chase: Officials

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history