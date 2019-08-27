SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Police say a truck driver is dead after the load he was carrying went through his cab Tuesday afternoon in Snellville.

According to Lt. Jeff Manley with the Snellville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of State Route 10/US 78 and State Route 124 .

A witness described the incident saying the truck driver had to stop short, causing the load of steal beams to crash through the cab of the truck.

This intersection was recently shifted as a "Displaced Left Turn Intersection," according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. They have been sharing information across social media platforms to inform drivers on how it works.

According to the City of Snellville, the intersection was converted on July 30.

According to Natalie Dale with the state DOT, the incident occurred at Highway 78 and Knollwood and that the fatality was related to an unsecured load -- not related to the intersection.

The truck belongs to Rodgers Metal Craft in Fortson, Ga. When contacted by 11Alive, they said they company is working to gather more details and would provide a statement later.

Snellville Police posted an alert telling drivers to avoid West Main Street at Knollwood. They said all eastbound lanes are closed due to the accident.

This is a developing. Check back for updates.

