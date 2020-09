None of the passengers on the bus were injured.

ATLANTA — The driver of a vehicle was killed when it was involved in a wreck with a MARTA bus this morning in DeKalb County.

The accident occurred on Candler Rd. just south of I-20. It happened shortly before 6 a.m.

Not much more is yet known about the wreck, including what might have caused it.

Police said there were seven passengers on the bus at the time, but that none were hurt.