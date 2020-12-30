Two sent to hospital after driver collides into Atlanta fast food restaurant

According to police, the driver was "alert, conscious and breathing with complaints of chest pain." She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ATLANTA — An elderly woman and another person were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after she lost control of her vehicle and ran into a fast food restaurant, according to Atlanta Police.

The incident happened at a Church's Chicken on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

According to police, the woman was "alert, conscious and breathing with complaints of chest pain." She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A person inside the restaurant "sustained a leg injury and was also transported to the hospital," police said.

Aerial images of the Church's Chicken showed considerable damage to the front of the store, as well as to the vehicle the woman was driving.