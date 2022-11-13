Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say

The man told police he was driving south on I-75/85 near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Pkwy when he heard gunfire.

ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital.

Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and breathing, told them he was driving south on I-75/85 near Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway when he heard gunfire and realized he had been hit.

"Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," police said in a statement. "The investigation continues."

