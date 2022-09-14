Driver turns himself in after hitting 11-year-old near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta police say

Kaine Chastain suffered a broken leg and needed to undergo surgery.

ATLANTA — A man is facing a hit-and-run charge after police said he struck an 11-year-old boy crossing the street near Mercedes-Benz Stadium over Labor Day weekend.

Atlanta Police Department investigators said a man turned himself in Sept. 9 after the incident along Northside Drive at Thurmond Street.

Police said a 38-year-old man hit Kaine Chastain while he was walking ahead of his family after the Georgia Tech and Clemson game on Labor Day. The driver rolled through a yellow light in a black Cadillac sedan just before 11:30 p.m., hit Kaine, initially slowed down, and then kept driving, according to a police report.

Several people rushed to help the boy, including a Clemson fan who was a nurse. The Chastain family, proud Yellow Jacket fans, are still working to find the kind woman.