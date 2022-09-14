Driver turns himself in after hitting 11-year-old near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man is facing a hit-and-run charge after police said he struck an 11-year-old boy crossing the street near Mercedes-Benz Stadium over Labor Day weekend.
Atlanta Police Department investigators said a man turned himself in Sept. 9 after the incident along Northside Drive at Thurmond Street.
Police said a 38-year-old man hit Kaine Chastain while he was walking ahead of his family after the Georgia Tech and Clemson game on Labor Day. The driver rolled through a yellow light in a black Cadillac sedan just before 11:30 p.m., hit Kaine, initially slowed down, and then kept driving, according to a police report.
Several people rushed to help the boy, including a Clemson fan who was a nurse. The Chastain family, proud Yellow Jacket fans, are still working to find the kind woman.
Kaine was taken to the hospital and suffered a broken leg. He went through an hours-long surgery and has since been discharged from the hospital. His family said it can take up to six months for him to fully recover. There's an online fundraiser helping the family deal with medical expenses.