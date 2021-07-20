Report: Driver who hit bridge on I-16 was driving with expired license

The accident caused significant detours and shut down I-16 for days as crews worked to demolish the bridge

SOPERTON, Ga. — The driver of a truck that destroyed a bridge on I-16 last week was driving with a expired license, according to a Georgia State Patrol accident report.

They say Cecil Reeves, of Letohachee, Alabama, blamed the back of his dump truck being raised on an equipment malfunction.

It smashed into the Highway 86 overpass and shoved parts of the bridge back several feet.

The report also says a passenger was riding in Reeves’ truck – a woman from Mississippi – but neither were injured.

That wreck caused two days of detours through rural Treutlen County. State crews completed demolishing and removing the bridge by late Friday night, reopening I-16.

The stretch of Highway 86 is closed until further notice.