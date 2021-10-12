Chemical spill causes road closure in Marietta

Police say the roadway may be closed for up to two hours.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Officials are telling motorists to avoid an area in Marietta where a chemical spill happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Marietta Police Department, a chemical spill near the intersection of Delk Road at Bentley Road is causing a traffic issue. Portions of Delk Road are closed, and police say authorities will have to direct traffic for up to two hours.

It is not clear what kind of chemicals have spilled in the area. Police have not said whether or not anyone was injured in the incident.