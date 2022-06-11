Teen drowns, woman in critical condition after being rescued at West Point Lake

Both the name of the girl and the woman still in critical condition are not being released at this time.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old girl drowned in West Point Lake on Saturday, according to the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were sent to the lake, near Lower Glass Bridge Road, just before 2 p.m. along with Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR in regard to a possible drowning involving two people.

Once there, they said they found a 40-year-old woman who was unresponsive and not breathing. After deputies performed life saving measures, she was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

Deputies said they searched for the 13-year-old victim by boat, along with the Department of Natural Resources. Eventually, a dive-team from Columbus Fire and Rescue was brought in around 5 p.m. to assist.

Two and a half hours later, the girl's body was recovered by the dive teams, according to deputies.