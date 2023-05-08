Drug agents fatally shoot 19-year-old man in Georgia. They say he pulled out a gun

Alfred Shawntez Cole, a 19-year-old Thomasville man, was shot by agents of the Thomas County Drug Squad, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Agents of a drug squad fatally shot a man in a Georgia town after they said he pulled out a gun, authorities said Thursday.

Alfred Shawntez Cole, a 19-year-old Thomasville man, was shot by agents of the Thomas County Drug Squad, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. The state agency is leading the inquiry into the shooting.

The agents were searching a Thomasville neighborhood for another man with outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court when a Thomas County deputy asked officers to watch for a beige Toyota Camry driving erratically, the GBI said.

The agents spotted the car and tried to pull it over, but Cole sped up and got away, the GBI said. After a short chase, the Camry came to a stop near some woods. Police told investigators that Cole got out of the car and displayed a handgun, and that two drug squad agents then shot him.

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the agents first tried to shock Cole with a stun gun. After they shot him, they administered first aid and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.