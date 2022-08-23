Drug bust at Johns Creek home unfolds after detectives obtain search warrant for baby's blood

For those of you who have not watch last weeks Facebook Live here is a short clip of an arrest our Detectives made on Aug 12th: Our Detectives completed a search warrant on a house in Johns Creek where they recovered Meth, Xanax pills, and Fentanyl. The back story - Officers responded to a call on July 18th where a 10 month old baby was not conscious and not breathing and the grandmother had been giving the baby CPR. Upon arrival of the officers the baby was awake and breathing. After an investigation into the incident it was found that the mother of the baby had given him Narcan just before the officers arrived. The officers were very concerned for the welfare of the child after getting all of the details. They were able to obtain a search warrant for the baby's blood where it came back showing the infant had Meth, Amphetamine, and Caffeine in his system. This led to the search warrant being done at the home of the child on the 12th. The Detectives were able to find Fentanyl in the baby's room as well as Meth and Xanax pills on the mother. The parents were charged with Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Reckless Conduct. The child was turned over to the grandmother. Don't forget to watch our Live, for all of the latest crime, safety tips, and happenings in Johns Creek. #JohnCreekPD #JohnsCreek