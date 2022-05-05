Druid Hills High School lockdown due to 'unsafe situation' over, district says

An 11Alive source said the lights were out at the school and the doors are locked.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A lockdown at Druid Hills High School in DeKalb County is over after an "unsafe situation," a district spokesperson said. They would not elaborate what the situation was.

There were several officers on scene and officials said that the lockdown was issued out of an "abundance of caution" at around 10:40 a.m.

Less than a mile away, Emory was also on lockdown, and the university initially notified students via tweet and the school's alert system of an "active shooter." The school later deleted that tweet. They have since said there is no active shooter, but added that they had police officers on scene at Druid Hills High.

11Alive SkyTracker showed a large police presence outside the high school. An 11Alive source said the lights were out at the school and the doors were locked. An email sent to parents from the principal, obtained by 11Alive, said the lockdown was due to a "report that an unauthorized individual was seen on campus."

At 12:10 p.m., students were seen conversing outside the school and the situation was over, a spokesperson said.