Dublin High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets student Quincy Howard competed on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin native made Central Georgia proud in his appearance on a popular CBS game show.

According to the Dublin City Schools Facebook page, Dublin High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets student Quincy Howard competed on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.

In the final round, Howard's winning puzzle category was "People." With 10 seconds, he correctly answered "Kids at play."

The final round prize was a red Mini Cooper worth $33,850. His monetary winnings were $69,600.

Dublin City Schools congratulated Howard on his win, saying, "Way to go Quincy!!! You cleaned up at Wheel of Fortune! You continue to make the Green and Gold beam with Irish Pride!"

Way to go Quincy!!! You cleaned up at Wheel of Fortune! You continue to make the Green and Gold beam with Irish Pride! ☘️ Posted by Dublin City Schools GA on Monday, November 28, 2022