DUBLIN, Ga. — Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing.

Gay was a respected trooper for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and had a long and established career, including being in the blockbuster hit 'Smokey and the Bandit'.

The GSP says Gay was stationed at the Dublin post for years, including when the movie was filmed in 1977, where he starred along with two other Georgia troopers.

Gay also served at the Governor's mansion, and attended several State Trooper events and conferences during his service.

Dozens have expressed their sympathy on social media, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Kemp said in his post that Gay will be missed by all, and "his laughter and spirit will be missed by his loved ones, those who worked alongside him, and his community."

Sheriff Dean also shared his condolences, saying the title "legend" gets thrown around a lot.

Dean went on to write: "we'll keep on law enforcing in your honor Ronnie, and one day we'll catch up with you at the next exit!"



