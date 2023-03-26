2 critically injured in DeKalb County house fire, officials say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A fire Sunday morning at a home in Stone Mountain left two people in critical condition, fire officials said.
The DeKalb County Fire Department responded to the two-story home off Duchess Court.
Both patients were transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.
11Alive is working to learn what sparked the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.