2 critically injured in DeKalb County house fire, officials say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A fire Sunday morning at a home in Stone Mountain left two people in critical condition, fire officials said.

The DeKalb County Fire Department responded to the two-story home off Duchess Court.

Both patients were transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

11Alive is working to learn what sparked the fire.

