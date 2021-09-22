Crews work to fix 8-inch water main break in Atlanta neighborhood

Water has been restored to the impacted homes.

ATLANTA — More than two dozen homes were impacted by an 8-inch water main break in Atlanta Wednesday night, according to city officials.

Atlanta Watershed tweeted that crews are in the process of fixing the issue, which is near 827 Duffield Dr. NW.

Initially, they said water service was turned off, with 25 homes and a hydrant impacted.

However, in an update, they said water had been restored but they are still working to fix the water main.

Atlanta Watershed said they would provide an update once the job is complete.

