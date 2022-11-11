Three people rescued following Duluth apartment fire

This all unfolded at a 20-unit building on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

DULUTH, Ga. — Three people have been rescued following an apartment fire that forced early morning evacuations in Gwinnett County on Friday, according to fire officials.

Before crews got to the scene, firefighters said three people jumped from a second story balcony, with two of them being injured.

At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Once firefighters arrived, they said they rescued three more people from a third floor balcony.

Gwinnett fire crews add that, with help from police, the building was safely evacuated.

In total, they said six people were treated at the scene.

As for the cause of the fire, crews said it was an accidental kitchen fire that started it all. Two apartments have extensive damage, with eight others have some damage.